At least four FC men martyred in Harnai IED explosion

HARNAI: At least four security personnel were martyred and three others injured when an explosion hit their vehicle in Khost area, a local administration official said on Monday.

The FC personnel were on a routine patrol when their vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) killing four of them and injuring three.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital, Khost, Tehsildar Manik Khan said, adding the FC vehicle was badly damaged in the blast.

He said that the explosion was carried out with the help of remote-controlled device.

Soon after the blast, security forces rushed to the spot and launched search operation in the area.

Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri strongly condemned the blast and directed law enforcers to bring the perpetrators to book.