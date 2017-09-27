Atiqa Odho liqour case: SC stays trial court from passing orders

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday restrained the trial court from passing any orders on the case of renowned actress Atiqa Odho, till her plea was pending adjudication before it.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, was hearing a civil petition filed by Atiqa Odho, praying that directions be issued to the trial court to decide her application for acquittal on merit.

In his arguments, Barrister Ali Zafar, counsel for the actress submitted that his client had been involved in a false case as a result of suo motu action taken by the then chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry based on news reports.

He contended that in these suo motu proceedings, directions were issued to the authorities concerned to register an FIR against Atiqa Odho for allegedly carrying banned liquor while travelling from Islamabad to Karachi.