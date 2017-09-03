Attack on Kh Izhar was a conspiracy to put Karachi on fire: IG-Sindh

KARACHI: Inspector-General Police Sindh A. D. Khwaja said that attack on MQM-Pakistan leader Khwaja Izhar-ul-Hasan was a conspiracy to put Karachi on fire.

He said that he had already warned of danger to MQM-Pakistan after the split in the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

While talking to media in Karachi, the IG-Sindh said that the investigation of the attack on the politician was going in a positive direction but it would take some time to reach any conclusion.

However, A. D. Khwaja promised to give details of the investigation to media.

Meanwhile, the case of the attack has been registered at the CTD with SHO Taimuria Police Station. The sections of anti-terrorism, murder, act of murder and police encounter have been included in the case.