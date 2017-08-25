Avail 25pc cut in rail fares during three Eid days

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has announced 25 percent cut in the fares as a special package for the commuters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

This was announced by Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique here.

As per the package, railway fares will be reduced by 25percent for three days of Eid.

Talking to The News, railways representative on 117 said, the offer will be valid only on the tickets purchased during three days of Eid, adding that discount before Eid days is available.

However, the discount will be available on all types of trains and classes.

Pakistan Railways will also run five special trains countrywide including Karachi and Quetta.

Moreover, additional coaches will be attached with the trains to facilitate majority of the passengers.