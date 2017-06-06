Ayan Ali?s arrest warrants issued

RAWALPINDI: A court on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for super model Ayan Ali in currency smuggling case.

According to Geo News, Sheraz Kiani, judge of a Customs Court, conducted the hearing of the case during which Ayan Ali’s lawyer prayed his client be exempted from appearing before the court.

The lawyer argued that the model was unable to appear as she was staying in Dubai due to illness of her mother.

Rejecting the plea, the court issued orders for her arrest, directing the authorities to present Ayan Ali on June 21.

She was arrested at Islamabad airport on March 14, 2015 before boarding a flight to Dubai on the on charges of money laundering after customs officials recovered $506,000 from her luggage.

Though she was released on bail months after her arrest, she was prohibited from leaving the country by putting her name on the Exit Control List.

The model was finally allowed to travel abroad after the Supreme Court upheld Sindh High Court orders asking the government to remove her name from the ECL earlier this year.