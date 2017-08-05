Ayesha Gulalai says will accept Imran Khan?s apology

ISLAMABAD: Ayesha Gulalai on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran would have to face embarrassment if parliamentary body gets to work over her allegations against latter.

According to Geo News, the lawmaker said she is ready to accept the apology from Imran Khan, days after the scandal erupted as Ayesha Gulalai, a National Assembly member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, accused Khan and other leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of sending obscene text messages and promoting a culture of sexism.

“The matter is now in the Parliament. [Imran should be worried] that he might face embarrassment,” Website of Geo News quoted her as saying.

Senior journalist and host of popular talkshow Capital Talk recently said Ayesha Gulalai has showed him some messages reportedly sent by Imran Khan. He answered the question in affirmative when asked whether the messages give credence to the lawmaker’s claims.

On Friday Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also backed parliamentary investigation into allegations of sexual harassment leveled by a female lawmaker against firebrand opposition leader Imran Khan, in a scandal that has gripped the country.

The accusations come days after Pakistan´s top court disqualified Khan´s long-time political nemesis Nawaz Sharif from the premiership on corruption charges, spurring public celebrations from the cricketer-turned-politician and his supporters.

Newly-elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, seen as a Sharif loyalist, on Friday backed moves to form a parliamentary committee to investigate the matter after a group of legislators raised the allegations in the house.

“This is an issue concerning the house´s integrity — I will suggest forming a closed-door, special committee to probe the allegations and present its findings in the house,” Abbasi told parliament.

In a televised press conference earlier this week Gulalai accused Khan of harassing female leaders in the PTI and resigned from the party.

“Imran Khan´s list of sins is very long but the way he sends obscene text messages — and the way women and girls are being treated in this party, I will say that the honour of women is not safe, because of Imran Khan and because of the people around him,” Gulalai told reporters in Islamabad.

“I cannot compromise my integrity and that´s why I decided to take this step,” she added.

Gulalai has not released any of the alleged text messages, prompting many in Pakistan to believe the case may be politically motivated.

Khan, along with the PTI´s top brass, batted down the allegations, accusing Sharif´s ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of using money to defame political rivals.

Web Desk/AFP