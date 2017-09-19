Ayesha Gulalai to form PTI splinter group

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled lawmaker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ayesha Gulalai on Thursday announced to form splinter group of the party as she repeated allegations of corruption, harassment and incompetence against Imran Khan.

Gulalai appeared before the Election Commission of Pakistan to attend the hearing into a reference which was filed to de-seat her from National Assembly seat .

The lawmaker submitted her response though her lawyer. According to Geo News,Imran Khan’s lawyer submitted evidence against Ayesha Gulalai after which the hearing was adjourned to September 26.

She said Akbar S Babar, Justice Wajih and some MPAs were ready to join forces with her. “We will soon hold a meeting to decide future course of action, and give a date for a rally,” she told media.

She claimed that “money of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” was spent on NA-120 by polls by the PTI.

“Imran Niazi should think over why did he lose by-election in Lahoree,” said she.

She said as to how Imran Khan would eliminate corruption by making alliances with corrupt people. “How can he talk abut the poor and the middle class while making an alliance with billionaires and feudal lords”.

She said people like Nazr Gondal, Babar Awan, Firdous Ashiq Awan and Aleem Khan have occupied the PTI and Imran Khan has handed over party matters to all the corrupt people ignoring the workers who ran the party since 1996.

Ayesha Gulalai said Khyber Paktunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak is a corrupt man and Ehtesab Commission wouldn’t be able to operate in the province in his presence.