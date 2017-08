PESHAWAR: Former leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Ayesha Gulalai Wazir, who leveled scathing allegations against Imran Khan and other party leaders, has sought security from the federal government, sources said Friday.

According to the sources, Gulalai has written a letter to Interior Secretary and demanded for security.

In the letter, she further says, “My life is in danger, I am receiving threats.”

Gulalai, who quit PTI, claims she had also received threats of acid attack on social media.