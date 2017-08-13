Azadi Train gets warm welcome in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A large number of people warmly welcomed the Azadi Train here at the Peshawar Cantt Railway Station on Saturday evening.

The train started its country-wide journey earlier in the day from Margalla Station, Islamabad, where it was inaugurated by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The Cantt Station Peshawar was decorated in a befitting manner to welcome the Azadi Train, with artists performing regional dances of all the provinces.

A big firework was let off as the Azadi Train arrived at the station with the people chanting slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad”.

DS Peshawar Railway Station Hanif Gul was also present on the occasion.

The visitors took keen interest in the cultural floats of all the four provinces, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Social activist Reham Khan, who was also present at the station, appreciated the Ministry of Railways and other organizations for arranging such a beautiful cultural train in connection with Independence Day.

She said the train was a symbol of unity, which reminded one of the sacrifices rendered by the forefathers for the independence of the beloved country.

According to the Incharge Azadi Train, the train would cover about 4,000 kilometers long journey in 15 days which would be culminated at Karachi.

He said the train would stop at all the big stations for two to three hours where musical programmes and cultural dances by the artists would be organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) for entertaining the public participating in Independence Day celebrations.

The main objectives for running the Azadi Train, he said, were to highlight the aspects of Freedom Movement, sacrifices of Armed Forces for the defence of the country, besides culture heritage of all the regions.

Later, the PNCA artists also performed at the station and entertained the audience.

The train will resume its journey after a night stay at the Cantt Railway Station.