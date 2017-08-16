Azadi Train to depart for Multan tomorrow

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways special Azadi Train will depart for Multan after two-day stay at Lahore Railway Station.

Officer Incharge Azadi Train Iftikhar Hussain told APP that train would stay for one to two hours at various railway stations including Raiwind, Okara, Sahiwal and Chichawatni, adding later the Azadi Train would reach Multan.

He said after night stay, the Azadi Train would continue its journey to other cities.

Iftikhar Hussain said during two-day stay in Lahore, hundreds of people visited the Azadi Train cultural floats and galleries.

The visitors highly appreciated Pakistan Railways for giving an opportunity to celebrate the Independence Day with befitting manners.

The Azadi Train started its journey from Islamabad on August 12. The train has already completed its visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and now after Punjab, Train will visit Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

This was specially arranged to pay tribute to our national heroes.

The train also displayed the replicas of the country’s historical buildings and places to highlight the cultural heritage of Pakistan.