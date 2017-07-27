Azerbaijan to buy 10 Super Mushshak aircraft from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra brought another feather in its cap, when it signed an agreement with Azerbaijan for sale of ten Super Mushshak aircraft to Azerbaijan Air Force.

The contract was signed in Azerbaijan, where Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chairman PAC Kamra represented Pakistan; whereas, Azerbaijan was represented by Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov, Air Force Commander Azerbaijan at the occasion.

This contract would also include operational training and technical support and assistance to Azerbaijan Air Force. This landmark agreement will further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two brotherly Countries.

Indigenously produced Super Mushshak aircraft is equipped with most modern equipment and capabilities which makes it one of the best military trainer aircraft.

Approximately 300 Super Mushshak aircraft are being used by the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Army for military training of pilots and other defense related activities.

Pakistan has recently signed agreements to export Super Mushshak aircraft to Turkey, Nigeria and Qatar.

This contract would not only open new avenues for export of aviation equipment to foreign countries but also help in generating revenue for the country. The aircraft is already in service with Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran and South Africa.