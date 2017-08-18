Badge Award ceremony of Uqaab Force held at Pakistan Air Force base

KALLAR KAHAR: The Badge Award Ceremony of 4th Special Advanced Training Course of Uqaab Force was held at PAF Base Kallar Kahar on Friday.

Air Marshal Asad Lodhi, Vice Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at the occasion.

A total of 262 PAF personnel including 11 officers and 251 airmen successfully completed their rigorous training conducted by the Special Services Wing of Pakistan Air Force.

The Chief Guest awarded badges and trophies to the successful personnel who underwent a strenuous and demanding course.

Junior Technician Sikandar Hayat was awarded the Best Firer trophy while Flying Officer Aamir Farooq clinched the trophy for Overall Best Performance in the course.

While addressing at the occasion, the chief guest expressed his satisfaction on the level of training offered to the participants and appreciated their level of motivation and high morale.

He further said that the successful culmination of this course would help prepare to fight tooth and nail against the enemies of our country.

He added that PAF security personnel will always be in the forefront to face any untoward situation.

The participants of the course presented live demonstration in armed combat situations and also displayed their sniper shooting skills.

Another important event of the ceremony was rappelling in which the participants presented a thrilling display of shooting the targets while coming down from the hill. The Uqaab Force also demonstrated a mock attack on a terrorist hideout.