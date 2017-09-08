Balochistan Frontier Corps allowed further three-month extension

BALUCHISTAN: Balochistan Frontier Corps have been permitted a further three months extension to their police privileges as declared by the Chief Minister Balochistan.

According to sources in Department of Interior, the validation for police privileges conferred to the Frontier Corps was to end on August 18.

The provincial interior department pleaded the provincial chief minister for a further three months allowance of authority to the frontier corps Baluchistan, which was readily permitted.

The provincial interior department has also forwarded the approved petition to the Interior Ministry and a final notification will be issued after its endorsement.