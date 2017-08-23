Balochistan warmly welcomes Azadi Train

SIBI: Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train on Tuesday arrived at Sibi Railway Station after chugging through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and some cities of Sindh.

A large number of people welcomed the train at Dera Allahyar, Dera Murad Jamali, Bakhtiyarabad, Domki and Sibi Railway junction.

People carrying national flags chanted slogans ‘Pakistan Zindabad.

The artists of Pakistan National Council of the Arts representing all the four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir gave performance at Sibi Railway Station and won peoples’ hearts.

People took keen interest in the beautifully decorated cultural floats and galleries.

Officer In Charge Azadi Train Muhammad Haseeb told APP that Azadi Train would depart for Quetta on August 23. He said that Azadi Train would halt at Abigum, Mach, Kolpur before reaching Quetta.