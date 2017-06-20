Benazir Bhutto strengthened democracy in country: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that it was the sacrifice of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto which strengthened democracy and reiterated that democracy is the best revenge.

In his message on her 64th birthday anniversary on Tuesday, the PPP chairman said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto lived and laid down her life for the cause of downtrodden people while fighting tyranny.

“Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was dragged from court to court for three decades and held in solitary confinement by the dictatorial and their handpicked henchmen. But she remained steadfast and fought against undemocratic forces valiantly till her last drop of blood,” he added.

Bilawal pointed out that it was Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who challenged extremism and militancy and commanded the nation during fight against terrorism eventually embracing martyrdom.

He said that the people of Pakistan are indebted to the great icon of democracy who sacrificed her everything for the people and their future.

The PPP chairman said that his party is fully committed to the mission and vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and she continues to guide the party and its leadership from her eternal abode.

He pledged that the PPP would continue its struggle where Shaheed Bibi left and assured the people and PPP workers that he would follow the guidelines of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to get rid of injustices, inequality and exploitation and for an egalitarian and welfare state of Pakistan.