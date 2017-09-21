Better justice system leads to country?s progress, says Imran

JHELUM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan addressing a rally here on Thursday said that the country could not progress without justice.

Whenever a powerful is ousted from public office by a court he questioned his removal, he said while referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by the apex court on July 28.

He opined that a society could only progress when it favours the poor. He also said that change comes from grass root levels.

How can Bilawal and Maryam become leaders as they both had contributed nothing for the country, he questioned.

He said that the rich are getting richer and poor getting poorer in Pakistan, adding the government had taken no steps to decrease poverty.

The PTI chief said the electricity rates are higher in the country.