Bilawal asks PMLN to face the music for 'mistake'

CHITRAL: Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said disqualification of Nawaz Sharif has put an end to his hypocritical politics.

Addressing a rally, the PPP chairman said Nawaz Sahrif will be held accountable for what he did to the country and its people.

He said Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif were two sides of the same coin. “Both are power hungry, and follow same ideology . . .”.

“Nature has its own laws. You were disqualified under a law that was introduced by General Zia. People’s Party always said these articles [ of Constitution] have been included by a dictator after subverting the Constitution. But Mian Sahib continued to keep these articles intact as souvenir from his elders with an intention to use them against his opponents,” Bilawal Bhutto said commenting on the article 62, 63 of the Constitution.

“Mian Sahib says he has committed a mistake. Now face the music for the mistake” he said accusing the ousted prime minister of weakening the state institutions and using the judiciary.

Taking aim at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, he said: Where is your “change”. What new have you done? Where is new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa? There is still poverty here, schools are in bad conditions, hospitals are being privatized, Khan Sahib’s chief minister is facing corruption allegations from PTI lawmakers,” the PPP chairman said.

He said Imran Khan’s kitchen and Jahangir Khan Tarin’s aircraft are being run though corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Center of Khan Sahib’s politics is abusing and mudslinging. Can you call it politics? Why are educated women leaving Tehreek-e-Insaf”.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s reaction to Azad Kashmi’s prime minister’s remarks in the wake of Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said: Azad Kashmir’s prime minister’s statement was wrong, you could have disagreed with him, but how could you abuse the prime minister at a rally.

“Imran Khan is leveling allegations against my father, he should also introduce his father.