Bilawal Bhutto condemns genocide of Rohingya Muslims

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grave concern over massacre of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and demanded immediate end to the atrocities being committed against the innocent Rohingyas.

Strongly condemning the tragedy inflicted on the Rohingya people, in a statement on Monday, the PPP chairman said that reports about pouring in from Myanmar are horrifying and such barbaric massacre and ethnic-cleansing of Rohingya Muslims has pained entire world.

Bilawal urged the international community to intervene immediately to stop the genocide of Roningya Muslims and sort out all their issues peacefully including restoration of their basic human rights.