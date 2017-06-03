Bilawal Bhutto slams govt  for depriving masses of electricity

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday criticized Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his ministers for calling the masses thieves and depriving them of electricity amid sizzling heat in the holy month of Ramzan

The PPP chairman was addressing the party leaders and workers at an Iftar Dinner hosted by PPP Sindh at Chief Minister House.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Ministers, Senators, MNAs, MPAs and Party office-bearers from all the districts of the province attended the Iftar Dinner.

He said that people of Pakistan are being tormented through load-shedding of long durations and those protesting against it are being labeled as thieves just to hide PML-N government’s own failures to generate more electricity and improve transmission and distribution.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that there was no electricity in Sindh but Takht-e-Raiwind is being supplied uninterrupted supply with zero load-shedding.

PPP chairman pledged that his party will end the load-shedding once and for all after coming into power in next general elections as it has envisaged huge plans to meet the power needs of Pakistan for several future decades.

He said that Nawaz government has also failed on internal foreign police front. “Modi government has launched a genocide of Kashmiri youth and there is no foreign policy to exert diplomatic pressure against the butcher of Kashmir internationally.”

“Relations with Iran and Afghanistan have also been brought to all-time low under Nawaz Sharif,” he stated.

The PPP chairman said that an accountant is running the country and the PML-N presented budget for the rich while totally ignoring the poor classes.

“PML-N has extended incentives to iron and poultry industries in the budget and people know very well who is leading the cartels of these businesses in Pakistan,” he added.

He pointed out that Nawaz Sharif initiated false and fabricated cases against Benazir Bhutto and dragged her from court to court but today they are making hue and cry over Panamagate probe.