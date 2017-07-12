Bilawal Bhutto vows to merge FATA into KPK

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his Party would merge FATA into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as per the aspiration of the people of tribal areas when the PPP returns to power, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The PPP Chairman held out this assurance during a meeting with Akhunzada Chattan, Vice President Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and former MNA, who called on him at Zardari House, Islamabad, the statement said.

The PPP Chairman also admired Akhunzada Chattan for holding big public meeting of the Party in Bajaur Agency, adding that PPP would continue political activities in FATA for the rights of the tribal people.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in August 2011, then-President Asif Ali Zardari amended the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR), a British-era law curtailing FATA residents’ rights, and extended the Political Parties Act (PPA) 2002 to the tribal areas. Tribal Areas saw the first-ever Party-based elections in 2013 following the PPP legislation.