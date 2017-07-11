Bilawal chairs PPP?s consultative meeting

ISLAMABAD: A consultative meeting of the Pakistan People’s Party was held under the chairmanship of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the PPP’s central leadership including Khurshid Shah and Sherry Rehman.

The meeting discussed the political situation emerged after the JIT submitted it’s final report to the Supreme Court.

Legal experts briefed the meeting on the JIT report.

Earlier, Opposition leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah during his meeting with PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that all the political parties would be brought to one platform.

He resolved to put further pressure on the prime minister both inside and outside the parliament.