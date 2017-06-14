Bilawal condemns police torture against young doctors in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday strongly condemned what he said brutal police torture against young doctors in Peshawar.

In a statement issued, the PPP chairman said that slogans of the change have been unmasked on Peshawar streets where young doctors were subjected to worst torture during their peaceful protest for genuine demands.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended full support to the protesting doctors and their grievances.

He also demanded release of the arrested young doctors and punishment to police personnel involved in torture.

