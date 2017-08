Chitral: Terming Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations against Imran Khan and top party leaders a ‘serious issue’, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has demanded impartial investigation into the matter.

Talking to media in Chitral Sunday, Bilawal said, “PPP has also struggled for the rights of women. The matter of Ayesha Gulalai is a serious issue. Keeping politics aside, there should be an impartial investigation into it as harassment law exists in Pakistan.”