Bilawal demands inquiry into Gulalai?s disclosures about PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: Voicing concerns over former PTI leader Aaisha Gulalai’s disclosures about the PTI chief, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday urged investigation into her revelations.

In a statement, the PPP chief termed insecurity of women’s honour as a stigma on politics.

He assured that the PPP would not compromise on respect of women.

Bilawal said that his party would raise voice for the protection of women’s respect and honour.

Earlier, prominent female lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Aaisha Gulalai quit Imran Khan’s party, saying there’s ‘no respect for women’ in the PTI.

Elected MNA on reserved seat for women, Gulalai has been one of the most active female members of PTI.

She is the second noted figure to have quit the party after Karachi-based Naz Baloch parted ways, saying that it has become the ‘male chauvinist’ party.

Giving the reasons she said, “PTI is no more the party they claim to be and workers are not given importance.”