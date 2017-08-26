Bilawal flays govt over Pakistan's ?diplomatic isolation?  

FATEH JHANG: Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said Pakistan has become isolated on the diplomatic front, criticising the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government for lack of its foreign policy.

Addressing a rally , the PPP chairman said the PMLN government had no foreign minister for four years and now when it has appointed one he is busy asking on the GT road “why my leader is ousted” instead of lobbying and stating Pakistan’s narrative”.

He said Pakistan was passing through a critical phase but the rulers lack the ability to steer it out of quagmire.

“You don’t have to become worried over Trump’s threat, PPP can look into America’s eyes. PPP blocked NATO supply lines after attack on Salala post, and it was the first time US had to tender an apology,” he said.

“PML-N government has no foreign policy. You can’t wander alone in the world, you have to shape some narrative.”

Bilawal said after accusing Pakistan of harboring terrorists, the US has started threatening Islamabad.

He said the government has failed in implementing the National Action Plan that was agreed by all the political parties. “Military operation was only a point of the National Action Plan. You have to give a narrative and fully implement the NAP in order to defeat sectarianism, extremism and terrorism.

Proscribed organizations are establishing political parties, and KP government gave millions of rupees to a medrassa. . . world is not blind, they are seeing what you are doing

You can deceive your own people, but the world is not going to trust you”.

He said the political parties like PML-N and PTI were doing politics of powers and all they want is power ignoring real issues facing this country. He said Pakistan was facing internal and external threats.

“PML-N and PTI lack abilities and competence. They had no program and manifesto. The poor, peasants, laborers , and the people are not on their agenda”.

“Their agenda is to get power and stay in power. Mian Sahib’s change is deception, and Khan’s change is nothing but lies.