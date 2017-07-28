Bilawal hails Supreme Court verdict against Nawaz Sharif

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict that disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister of the country and said that it is incumbent upon all the political parties to accept the decision.

When a reporter told him that there was an impression Imran Khan would take the credit for the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as PPP was reluctant to press the N-League in the wake of Panama Papers case, Bilawal Bhutto said his party had raised the issue just a day after Panama Papers leak surfaced on April 4, but didn’t go to Supreme Court due to some past experiences. “We had our own reasons”.

“Shaheed Benazir Bhutto said Nawaz Sharif may succeed in conspiring against me, but one day he will cry and remember me and my father, he said qouting his mother late Benazir Bhutto, the former prime minister of Pakistan.

He expressed the hope that the Supreme Court verdict would help deter corruption in high offices.

Asked whether PPP would have no qualms about the Article 62, 63 of the Constitution which were enshrined by none other than General Ziaul Haq and became bases for Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, Bilawal Bhutto said the PPP had its reservations about the articles but the decision was delivered by the Supreme Court and had to be accepted.