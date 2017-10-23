Bilawal orders inquiry into Imran?s Shahbaz Qalandar shrine fiasco

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has taken notice of the news reports that PTI Chief Imran Khan was restricted and not allowed to enter the shrine of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz in Sehwan on Sunday.

The PPP Chairman has directed the Sindh government to form a committee to hold inquiry and find out the circumstances and submit a report.

On Sunday, the PTI leader went to the shrine where he was reportedly stopped by the security personnel from entering the shrine. Imran Khan said that the doors of shrine were closed on the orders of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari who was fearful of party’s successful rally in the Sehwan city.

Bilawal said that though police and local administration have clarified in the media that Khan wanted to take his private armed guards into the shrine, whom the police guards didn’t allow. However, other PTI leaders were allowed to enter the shrine without their armed guards where they also offered dua.

The PPP leader stressed that shrines of Sufi saints are sacred and these should not be used for political motives or point-scoring.