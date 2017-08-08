Bilawal remembers lawyers massacred by terrorists in Quetta last year

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that terrorism was in fact an attack on Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s Pakistan and paid tributes to the lawyers massacred by terrorists in Quetta today last year.

In his message on the first anniversary of Quetta massacre of lawyers, the PPP Chairman said that lack of letter and spirit implementation of Nation Action Plan (NAP) would further embolden terrorism hence the need of implementing it in toto.

He said that bombing of lawyers in Quetta was an attack on the country and its constitution as those upholding the ideology of Father of the Nation and our Constitution gifted by Shaheed Zufilkar Ali Bhutto are the key target of terrorists.

Bilawal Bhutto pointed out that culprits involved in Quetta attack have not been caught even after one year adding that entire nation and the PPP are the true heir of our martyrs including Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who were physically silenced by terrorism.

He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto challenged the monster of terrorism, embraced martyrdom and showed the nation the path to defend and protect the country and the Constitution. “Brothers, sisters, sons and daughters of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto would continue this fight,” he pledged.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Quetta martyrs wound continue to be revered and remembered for their sacrifices and whole nation share the pain and grief of their families.