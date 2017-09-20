Bilawal terms Punjab govt as commission agent for setting up expensive coal project

SAHIWAL: Terming the Punjab government as commission agent, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it had launched an expensive coal power project in the name of ending loadshedding.

Addressing a public meeting at the Zafar Ali Stadium here, Bilawal said that the coal power plant would produce expensive electricity.

The PPP chairman said that the commission-agent government had bought agricultural land at cheap rate and set up the power plant.

Criticising the provincial government, Bilawal said that the rights of farmers were being usurped in Punjab.

He says inflation has skyrocketed to the highest level as prices of tomatoes and onions are beyond reach of middle class.

He said that exploitation of the tenant farmers of Okara Farms was continued, adding that the PPP had always supported them.

“My relation with you is not only political but also ideological,” he said while addressing to the participants of the gathering.

Musicians and writers of Sahiwal had left a deep impression on the history, he said.