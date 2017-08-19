Bilawal to address public in Mansehra for first time

MANSEHRA: PPP Chairman Bilalwal Bhutto will address the people of Manshera on Saturday for the first time in the Hockey Ground.

The Hockey Ground in Mansehra Township was decorated with flags of Pakistan People’s Party and banners of its leadership ahead of PPP Chairperson for Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s rally.

According to PPP Hazara President Syed Ahmed Shah, over 25,000 people from across the division are expected to participate in the rally.

A member of PPP Central Executive Committee, Shuja Khan, said the central leadership of PPP will be addressing the public in Hazara Division for the first time after 1970s. This would be the first public address of Bilawal in Mansehra after taking charge of the party, sources said.

Bilawal is expected to be accompanied by the central leadership of PPP.