Bilwal takes notice of knife attacks on women in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has taken notice of the knife attacks on women, asking the authorities to arrest the attackers.

According to Geo News, Bilawal called for strict and swift action against the culprits behind the attacks that left 13 women injured in different parts of the metropolis.

“PPP will not tolerate [these] attacks on innocent women. These terrorists are challenging our nation by attacking our women,” a statement issued by the PPP quoted the party leader as saying.

“Every mother and sister in Pakistan is a Benazir Bhutto, and it is our duty to protect them, ” he said.

Five more women including a 12-year old girl became victims of the knife attack in different localities of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Wednesday.

The assailant targeted the women in Gulshan-e Jamal, Gulshan Roundabout, Dalmia, Nipa Roundabout, sparking fear and panic among the area residents.