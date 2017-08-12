Blast kills at least five in Quetta

By
admin
-
0
16

QUETTA: At least five people were killed and 30 others injured in a blast that struck a bus stop in the provincial capital, according to officials.

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said it was huge explosion. A large number of police, and paramilitary troops rushed to the area helped rescuers shift the dead and injured to hospitals.

A fire erupted after the explosion that engulfed four auto rickshaws, four cars and two motorbikes. officials fear death toll my rise.

It is developing story. Check back soon for updates  

 

