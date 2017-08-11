Blog: Why be a Super Pakistani?

This year Proud.pk has launched an innovative campaign by the name of Super Pakistani that is all geared up to revolutionise the experience of celebrating independence. It has introduced an idea new to the narrative of ‘Pakistaniyat’ that reinvigorates every year on the 14th day of August and dies as soon as the date changes. This innovative idea brings with itself the promise of keeping the fervor of nationalism alive for the remaining 364 days of the year as well and vows to turn each of us into responsible citizens. The purpose of this campaign is to rekindle the dying remains of humanity in ourselves so that we may become better human beings by realizing the essentials of better living that go unnoticed. It aims to make us better equipped for undertaking the responsibilities endowed on us by virtue of being a Pakistani.

This campaign intends to follow a fairly simple plan that includes ordinary citizens taking up some challenges designed by the Team Super Pakistani to prove their ‘Pakistaniyat’ to themselves and those around them. These challenges are specifically created to help discover the heroism lost somewhere in the recesses of our mind that is mostly saturated with thoughts about making ends meet. Our team believes that in order to actualize your maximum potential and be more than just ordinary, one does not need to have super natural abilities that are only possible in fantasies. The problem that has infected our nation since ages is that we have set the bar too low for ourselves and that is what defines ‘normal’ for us. This is the reason why doing anything above that is seen as beyond possible. The Team Super Pakistan believes there is nothing wrong with being normal, as long as that is a fair average of what one can do and not the bare minimum. Proud.pk through this campaign urges all fellow citizens to raise the bar high and aim for transcending that standard by participating in the Super Pakistani challenges.

These challenges do not aim for a target that is a rarity for any normal person to accomplish. The challenges range from simple everyday tasks like passing a smile to a loved one to slightly competitive ones like doing a set of pushups and then nominating someone else to beat your score. The idea behind these tasks is to remind us of the minor details that we casually ignore at the expense of losing the spark from our lives. Fairly simple yet meaningful gestures like making your spouse feel loved or acknowledging the efforts of those working under you, can turn the rusting wheels of our nation’s progress towards change. By initiating a trend of healthy living among Pakistanis, we seek to revitalize the spirit of nationalism and create a momentum for self-correction at a grass-root level.