BNP leader, guard shot dead in Quetta

QUETTA: Malik Naveed Dehwar, a local leader of Balochistan National Party (BNP) and his guard were shot dead in broad daylight on Quetta’s Arbab Karam Khan Road on Thursday, police said.

According to details, unidentified gunmen opened fire at his vehicle and sped away. The BNP leader died on the spot however, his guard succumbed to injures later. Another man, later identified as Haji Essa was also injured in the attack.

The law enforcement personnel have cordoned off the scene for investigations.

The party condemned the attack and called for arresting the killers.