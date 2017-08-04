British boxer Amir Khan decides to part ways with wife Faryal

Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan on Friday announced that he has decided to part ways with his wife Faryal.

In a series of Tweets,  he said: “So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I’m currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best.”

 

“Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I’m not hurt but another fighter. I’m making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger”  

