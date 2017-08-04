British boxer Amir Khan decides to part ways with wife Faryal

Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan on Friday announced that he has decided to part ways with his wife Faryal.

In a series of Tweets, he said: “So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I’m currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best.”

So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I’m currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best. — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

“Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I’m not hurt but another fighter. I’m making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger”

Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I’m not hurt but another fighter. I’m making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

Lol moved up in the weight classes lol. Trust me I ain’t the jealous type. No need to send me pictures of the men your talking to #disgusted — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017