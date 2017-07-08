Burhan Wani?s martyrdom infused new spirit in Kashmir freedom movement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said India cannot suppress through use of brute force Kashmiris’ demand for their right to self determination .

In a message on the first death anniversary of Kashmiri fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani, the prime minister said blood rendered by Wani has infused a new spirit in the freedom movement.

“The Kashmiri people are steadfast to take their movement to logical conclusion,” he said.

According to Radio Pakistan, the prime minister said martyrdom of Wani is a testimony of the fact that Kashmiris have completely rejected the Indian occupation.

Nawaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

He said that the celebration on the occasion of Pakistan’s victory in ICC Champions Trophy by Kashmiris in the valley was a referendum.

He again emphasized the need for implementation of United Nation resolutions on Kashmir and urged India to accept the right of self-determination of Kashmiris.