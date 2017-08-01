By-elections on Nawaz seat NA-120 on Sept 17

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday announced the schedule for by-elections in NA-120, the seat fell vacant after Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister in Panama Papers case.

As per the ECP schedule, the by-polls in NA-120 will be held on September 17.

The candidates will submit the nomination papers between August 10 and 12 and the electoral body will review the papers between August 15 and 17. The final list of candidates will be issued on August 26.

The seat was left vacant following Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification from public office. The ECP de-notified Nawaz on July 28 as a Member of the National Assembly.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahbaz Sharif and Dr Yasmeen Rashid of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are expected to contest by-elections in NA-120.