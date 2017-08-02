Cabinet to take oath within a couple of days: PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said the new federal cabinet would be inducted withing a couple of days once the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s completes consultation process.

Talking to media after a meeting with former minister Nawaz Sharif, Abbasi said: “We want to convey a message to the world that prime minister could be replaced, but policies would remain unchanged.

He said during his meeting with the Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister asked him to expedite work on the projects that were undertaken in his stint so that they could be completed on time.

When asked whether PMLN stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan would be part of his cabinet, the prime minister said portfolios would also be decided by the party and no decision has been taken in this regard so far.

Responding to a question regarding by-election in the National Assembly constituency 120 vacated by Nawaz Sharif, he said the PMLN would win the seat with big margin.

Asked whether the ruling party would give a welcome to Nawaz Sharif upon his arrival in Lahore, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the former prime minister would stay in Murree until cabinet’s takes oath.