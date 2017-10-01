Cellular services restored

KARACHI: The mobile phone services, suspended for the third consecutive day as part of security arrangements for Youm-e-Ashura, have been restored across the country.

The services were suspended in Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Bhukkur Quetta, and many other cities.

Internet services were also observed to have been disrupted in some areas of Karachi.

Pillion riding had also been banned across Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram.

Major medical facilities have cancelled holidays of all their staff members for Sunday to meet any emergency on the occasion of Ashura.

Thousands of security personnel were deployed to ensure security.

The army on Saturday said 27 suspected terrorists were arrested in raids carried out in different parts of the Punjab and the federal capital.