Centre asked to suspend cellular services in Sindh on 9th, 10th Muharram

KARACHI: The Sindh government has asked the federal government to suspend mobile phone services in major cities of the province on Murahham 9 and 10 , said Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial on Tuesday.

Speaking to media, the minister said the Sindh government would inform media about the suspension of the cellular services after receving any response from the centeral government.

According to Geo News, security has been beefed up across the county ahead of Muharram. Pillion riding has also been banned in Islamabad and other big cities as part of security arrangements for Muharram.