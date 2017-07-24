Ch. Nisar not leaving party: PM House

ISLAMABAD: Just a couple of hours before crucial presser by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khah, the Prime Minister House has dismissed the rumours that the former was leaving Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and stepping down from the post.

In a statement PM House Spokesperson Mussadiq Malik said, “Chaudhry Nisar is a loyal friend and longtime aide of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.”

The PML-N is a democratic party and difference of opinion is everyone’s right, he said, adding that Chaudhry is intact with the party and the PM and will remain so.

Whatever Chaudhry Nisar speaks, he speaks in favour of party, PM and the government.

The spokesman also rejected speculations, saying Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will not resign what may come.

Chaudhry Nisar, who is said to be angry with party over Panama papers issue, is holding much-awaited press conference today (Monday) in which he is likely to part his ways.