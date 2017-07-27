Ch Nisar?s much anticipated presser at 5pm: sources

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar will address an important press conference, which has earlier been delayed twice in the past few days, sources said.

According to them, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and Minister for Petroleum & Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are also reaching the Punjab House in a while.

On Wednesday, a high-level delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) met the estranged minister to get his proposed press conference cancelled.

However, the interior minister remained steadfast on holding the press conference as the delegation, comprising CM Shahbaz, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, held a meeting with him that continued for more than four hours.

Sources revealed that during the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif, with the assistance of Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Ishaq Dar, urged Ch Nisar to cancel the press conference that the interior minister has announced to hold on the prevailing political scenario in the country. On this occasion, the interior minister assured them that he was not annoyed with anyone in the government; however, he wants to clarify some issues in the press conference.

The high-level committee in the four and a half hour meeting promised Ch Nisar Ali Khan to remove all his reservations with mutual consent and compelled him not to hold the press conference.

Sources further disclosed that the interior minister demonstrated flexibility in his stance relating to differences with the party leadership on different issues and made it clear that he was not annoyed or aggrieved with any particular individual in the PML-N.

The interior minister, however, remained steadfast on holding the press conference to explain some issues relating to him in the media. Through the press conference, “I want to clarify some issues in detail and for this purpose, I have no personal grudge against anyone,” the minister pointed out.

The interior minister, in his stance, also stated that he will listen to the voice of his conscience and will not go against the interests of the motherland.