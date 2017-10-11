Challenges to state?s writ have been defeated, says Army Chief

KARACHI: The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stated we live in one of the most volatile regions of the world, dealing with multiple crises since inception, but increasingly so during the last four decades, however, we have a much improved security situation on the internal front and the challenges to the state’s writ have been defeated.

The Army Chief was addressing seminar on ‘Interplay Of Economy And Security’ in Karachi here Wednesday.

General Bajwa said, “We have to continuously ensure a viable balance between economy and security. Only then will we arrive at a future that ensures sustained peace and happiness for our people.”

The Army Chief went on to say we need a comprehensive effort to pursue National Action Plan and remove vulnerabilities well before they turn into threats. Many of the planned measures, if implemented timely, will contribute directly to the economic and even political stability of the country.