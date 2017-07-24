Chaudhry Niar addresses press conference

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday addressed the much awaited press conference which he was due to address on Sunday but postponed due to backache.

He began the media talk by condemning the blast in Lahore which killed over a dozen people in Lahore. He said nature of the blast was not immediately not clear, but the death toll could rise.

The minister said though the press conference held a significance but it was not possible for him to discuss the political situation in the wake of casualties caused by an explosion in Lahore.