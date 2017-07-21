Chaudhry Nisar skips party meeting, to break silence on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is all set to break his silence which has sparked rumors about his differences with his party.

According to Geo News, the minister is due to address a press conference at the Punjab House on Sunday.

Although the leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have rejected reports that the minister had developed serious differences with the party, the Nisar Ali Khan skipped a crucial consultative meeting that Prime Minister Nawaz Shairf chaired after the Supreme Court of Pakistan reserved its verdict in Panama Papers case on Friday (today).

Citing unnamed sources, the TV reported the minister was busy in his routine office work when the meeting was taking place.

The minister last week skipped parliamentary party meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz that was presided over by the prime minister.

According to reports, the interior minister is critical of government’s handling of the Panama Papers case controversy.