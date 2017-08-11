Child killed after being hit by car in GT Road Rally

GUJRAT: A police car escorting the caravan of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif crushed to death a nine year old boy near Lala Musa.

Identified as Ahmed Chughtai, the boy was hit by a vehicle of Elite Force of the Punjab police, according to preliminary reports. Father of the boy suffered a heart attack as he came to know about the death of his child in the road accident.

The man whose identity was not known was being treated at the ICU of a local hospital.

According to Geo News, the child was killed in the accident as he watched the caravan along with hundreds of people who lined the route of the rally of former prime minister.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said the child was not hit by any car that was part of the rally. He said another vehicle that was trying to be part of the carvan might have hit the boy.

Reacting to the accident, Maryam Nawaz Sharif posted a message on Twitter:

“Extremely sad incident of death of a child being reported. Local leadership has been asked to reach out to & assist the family without delay,”