Children being summoned to pressurize Nawaz Sharif: Hassan

ISLAMABAD: Hassan Nawaz, the younger son of Prime Minister, has alleged that children of Nawaz Sharif were being summoned by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to pressurize him and bring to standstill the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

After spending over two hours being grilled by the JIT, Hassan said, “I have provided all the documents related to my business and assets in UK.”

“They found nothing and now looking for any justification to charge us,” he said. ‘UK authorities where I am doing business for the last 15 years have never accused me of wrongdoing, they are satisfied.’

Hassan maintained that he was not a Pakistani citizen but appearing before the JIT on PM’s order.

The PM’s son was optimistic about coming out clean after all this probe ended. “I asked them (JIT members) to tell me what is my fault, here the river is flowing in reverse where a loophole is being digged out.”