China,Iran,Turkey stand with Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that China, Iran and Turkey have endorsed the stance of Pakistan regarding Afghanistan issue.

Talking to media, the minister said that China, Iran and Turkey have acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism and assured their full support to Pakistan for its stance of politically-negotiated settlement of Afghan conflict instead of increasing troops deployment in the war-torn country.

The minister said that these three nations agreed that there is no military solution to the problems in Afghanistan as it should be resolved politically.

All countries desire peace in Afghanistan, and ready to help for the stability in the country which links to the peace in the region, he added.

Asif said that he had briefed Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi about the conflict in Afghanistan.

“India is investing in Afghanistan along the border of Pakistan and we have serious reservations on it,” the minister added.

He shared his future steps in this connection saying that he would soon hold meetings with leaders of the world including Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during his visit to United States (US).

During his visit to Tehran on Monday, the foreign minister said the US forces had failed to restore peace in Afghanistan and emphasised a politically-negotiated solution to the conflict.

Last week, Asif delayed his meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington. The Pakistani government also postponed the visit of Alice Wells, acting assistant secretary of state for South Asian affairs, to Islamabad after US President Donlad trump’s allegations against Pakistan.

During his recent visit to China, Khawaja Asif has reiterated support for China’s offer to host the first trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan later this year, focusing on strategic communication, practical cooperation, and security dialogue.