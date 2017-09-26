Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan calls on army chief to bid farewell

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong has called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to bid farewell at the end of his tenure in Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between two friendly countries,” the ISPR quoted him as saying during the meeting.

The statement said army chief thanked the ambassador for his contributions and said Pakistan will continue to strive towards a more interconnected and interdependent region as against a security centric paradigm.