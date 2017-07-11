Chinese company to build Pakistan's largest airport in Lahore 

A Chinese company has won a multi-billion contract for reconstruction of the Allama Iqbal International Airport, according to a foreign media report.

The report said the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau won the contract to engineer, procure, and construct what would become the largest airport in Pakistan.

The company would also undertake the work to improve local infrastructure.

Calling contract a significant achievement in Belt and Road construction, the report said it is the largest project the company has undertaken overseas.

“It is not the first time that the Third Engineering Bureau has won a bid in Pakistan. Major projects, including the Karachi-Lahore Expressway between Sukker and Multan, Arfa Software Technology Park, and The Centaurus Hotel, are all projects of the Bureau,” it said.